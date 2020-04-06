Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now take photos from their Galaxy Watch

tech

Samsung Galaxy Camera Controller app has been updated to support the latest Galaxy S20 series. This app lets users capture photos on their Samsung smartphones using their Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Camera Controller app can be downloaded from Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Samsung had unveiled this feature during the Galaxy Watch Active 2 launch. But the app is compatible with Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch as well, XDA Developers confirmed. And other than the Galaxy S20, this feature can be used on the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung users with any of these Galaxy Watch models and the compatible smartphones can try out this feature. After downloading the Camera Controller app and connecting it with the Galaxy Watch, users will be asked to open the camera app on their phone. Once this is done, users will simply have to tap on the capture button on their Galaxy Watch to take the photo.

Usage of this feature can come quite handy in situations where using the phone is always not possible. In addition to just taking photos, the Camera Controller app also lets users take advantage of some camera features of the phone. These features include the Instagram mode where the photos taken appear directly on the Instagram app. Then there’s night mode for low-light photography, and pro mode for additional camera settings.

This app also lets users utilise the Live Focus mode that’s available on Samsung smartphones. This feature lets users adjust the background blur from the camera app itself.