e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now take photos from their Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now take photos from their Galaxy Watch

Samsung has added support for Galaxy S20 on its Camera Controller app which lets users take photos from their Galaxy Watch.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung had unveiled this feature during the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Samsung had unveiled this feature during the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2.(Samsung)
         

Samsung Galaxy Camera Controller app has been updated to support the latest Galaxy S20 series. This app lets users capture photos on their Samsung smartphones using their Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Camera Controller app can be downloaded from Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Samsung had unveiled this feature during the Galaxy Watch Active 2 launch. But the app is compatible with Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch as well, XDA Developers confirmed. And other than the Galaxy S20, this feature can be used on the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung users with any of these Galaxy Watch models and the compatible smartphones can try out this feature. After downloading the Camera Controller app and connecting it with the Galaxy Watch, users will be asked to open the camera app on their phone. Once this is done, users will simply have to tap on the capture button on their Galaxy Watch to take the photo.

Usage of this feature can come quite handy in situations where using the phone is always not possible. In addition to just taking photos, the Camera Controller app also lets users take advantage of some camera features of the phone. These features include the Instagram mode where the photos taken appear directly on the Instagram app. Then there’s night mode for low-light photography, and pro mode for additional camera settings.

This app also lets users utilise the Live Focus mode that’s available on Samsung smartphones. This feature lets users adjust the background blur from the camera app itself.

tags
top news
Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?
Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India’s Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503
India’s Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503
52% CEOs say Covid-19, lockdown will result in job losses: CII survey
52% CEOs say Covid-19, lockdown will result in job losses: CII survey
21k with links to Jamaat event quarantined
21k with links to Jamaat event quarantined
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech