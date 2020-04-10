e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S21 could come with under-display selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 could come with under-display selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S21, which is likely what the Galaxy S20 successor will be called, will come with an under-display selfie camera

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung unveiled its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February.
Samsung unveiled its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung unveiled its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February. Now, nearly two months later rumours around its next generation Galaxy smartphone have already started flowing in. In case you are wondering, we are not talking about the Galaxy Note 20 that is scheduled to arrive in August this year, but about the Galaxy S21 that is expected to arrive next year!

According to a report by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is likely what the Galaxy S20 successor will be called, will come with an under-display selfie camera.

 

While it is pre-emptive to speculate anything about the Galaxy S21 smartphone at this time, however, the tipster says that the Korean tech giant is in the process of evaluating the technological feasibility of including this feature. However, if Samsung does manage to include an under-display selfie camera in its Galaxy S21 smartphone, it would be the first company to achieve this feat.

Pop-up selfie cameras have become popular over the past couple of years thanks to the phones by companies like Oppo and Vivo. While they are quite elusive, they haven’t been able to garner enough popularity that would prove to be a trendsetter for another generation of smartphones, like it happened in case of notches. But if Samsung manages to include under-display selfie cameras in its future phone, it could prove to be a game changer in the smartphone verse.

That said, this report should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll have to wait for more reports to believe that such a feature could indeed arrive in the next generation Galaxy smartphone.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Amarinder Singh hints at lockdown extension, fears community spread
Covid-19: Amarinder Singh hints at lockdown extension, fears community spread
Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak
Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech