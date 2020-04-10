Samsung Galaxy S21 could come with under-display selfie camera

tech

Samsung unveiled its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February. Now, nearly two months later rumours around its next generation Galaxy smartphone have already started flowing in. In case you are wondering, we are not talking about the Galaxy Note 20 that is scheduled to arrive in August this year, but about the Galaxy S21 that is expected to arrive next year!

According to a report by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is likely what the Galaxy S20 successor will be called, will come with an under-display selfie camera.

Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020

While it is pre-emptive to speculate anything about the Galaxy S21 smartphone at this time, however, the tipster says that the Korean tech giant is in the process of evaluating the technological feasibility of including this feature. However, if Samsung does manage to include an under-display selfie camera in its Galaxy S21 smartphone, it would be the first company to achieve this feat.

Pop-up selfie cameras have become popular over the past couple of years thanks to the phones by companies like Oppo and Vivo. While they are quite elusive, they haven’t been able to garner enough popularity that would prove to be a trendsetter for another generation of smartphones, like it happened in case of notches. But if Samsung manages to include under-display selfie cameras in its future phone, it could prove to be a game changer in the smartphone verse.

That said, this report should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll have to wait for more reports to believe that such a feature could indeed arrive in the next generation Galaxy smartphone.