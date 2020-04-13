Samsung Galaxy S21 may embrace OIS for selfie camera

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:58 IST

It has been just three months since Samsung unveiled Galaxy S20 series and already first leaks about the next year’s flagship, Galaxy S21, have started to emerge.

The latest is Samsung Galaxy S21’s selfie camera will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). According to reports, Samsung is testing two versions of the S21. In the first one, the phone has a 1/2-inch sensor and up to 48-megapixel resolution. The other one is likely to be a 1/2.55-inch sensor with 12-megapixel resolution but with the OIS capabilities.

If true, it will be a big upgrade from the current Samsung Galaxy S20’s front facing cameras. Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 sensor at 1.32-inch. The Ultra model has a better ISOCELL S5KGH1 40-megapixel sensor at 1.26-inch size.

Separately, Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumoured to come with the much-awaited under-screen selfie camera technology. The move will do away with the necessity of a notch or punch-hole modules on the premium.

The technology has been in the works for years. Last year in June, Oppo showed off a prototype featuring under-display camera. Oppo VP Brian Shen had then cautioned that the technology was still under development and didn’t have the optimum image quality.

“At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality,” wrote Shen. “But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away.”