Samsung Galaxy S8 now available in ‘Burgundy Red’ colour

Samsung India on Monday introduced a new colour variant for its 2017 flagship smartphone. Galaxy S8 is now available in burgundy red joining the available colour options of midnight black, maple gold, and orchid gray.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 49,990, and the new coloured model will be available from April 13 at retail stores. Samsung is also offering a Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000.

“The burgundy red edition of Galaxy S8 will allow users to express their own personal style,” Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ super AMOLED display, and is powered by in-house Exynos 8895 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. For photography, Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel auto-focus front camera.

Galaxy S8 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery, and also comes with for IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port.