Samsung Galaxy S9: Flipkart teaser hints India pre-order to start on February 25

Samsung is set to launch its next flagship series, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on February 25. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has teased that the phones will be available on its platform.

According to reports, the Indian e-commerce platform could start accepting pre-orders for the latest Samsung flagship phones from February 25. Samsung is expected to start shipping the devices as early as March 8. Alternatively, you can also register for the Galaxy S9 duo on Samsung India’s official website. Post registering, you will receive the latest updates on the Galaxy S9 series.

That said, the Flipkart teaser has a 27-second video on the launch of the Galaxy S9 smartphones. The tagline Samsung is following with its 2018 flagship is “The Camera. Reimagined.” The teaser is in line with the official teaser videos released by Samsung which also focused on the phone’s camera capabilities.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ cameras will come with three new features - slow motion video recording, improved low-light photography, and iPhone X-like Animoji. Specs wise, the Galaxy S9 is rumored to sport a single 12-megapixel rear camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will possibly feature a pair of 12-megapixel sensors.

Samsung is expected to retain the same design language as that of its Galaxy S8 series. The smartphones will possibly feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ Infinity Displays with 18:9 aspect ratio. The rear panel however could be changed as the fingerprint sensor would be shifted below the camera lens.

The Galaxy S9 will possibly ship with two different processors. Users in the US will receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy S9, while global markets will ship the model with Exynos 9810 chipset.

Galaxy S9 is expected to offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The bigger Galaxy S9+ could pack 6GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage as well. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ could be fueled by 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries respectively.