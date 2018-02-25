Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch: Here’s how to watch the event live

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018, Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S9 duo. The “Galaxy Unpacked” event is scheduled to take place at 6PM CET. In India, the event will start at 10:30PM IST.

For those who wish to catch the event live can do so by following this link here.

The South Korean giant has been very discreet about the details of the Galaxy S9 duo. However, just hours ahead of its launch, a promo video of the device was accidentally published online. This short clip shows a glimpse of the Galaxy S9’s design.

The smartphone sports a similar design as that of its predecessor, Galaxy S8. The Infinity Display with thin bezels is visible along with the Bixby button on the right, and power plus volume keys on the left. This confirms past leaks and rumors of Samsung following the same design language for the Galaxy S9 series.

With the Galaxy S9, the focus is going to be on its camera features. The tagline for the smartphones is “The Camera. Reimagined”, and the teaser videos also highlight the same. These include “super slow-mo” feature, low-light photography, and iPhone X-like Animoji.

Based on rumors, Galaxy S9 is said to feature a single 12-megapixel rear camera, while Galaxy S9+ will sport a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup. Up front, both models are expected to house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Rest of the specifications and features also remain speculated.

We will be covering the launch of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ live, so stay tuned for more.