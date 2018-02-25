Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch highlights: Samsung’s latest phones to be available from March 16

Samsung on Sunday unveiled its latest flagship smartphones Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Launched ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018), Samsung Galaxy S9-series come with Augmented Reality-support, improved hardware and software. The new smartphones will be available in select markets starting March 16.

Both Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus come with Infinity Display with improved brightness and contrast levels. Galaxy S9 Plus is also the first Samsung Galaxy S smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup.

The camera has been infused with advanced sensors and dedicated chipset which allow object recognition and Augmented Reality emojis. Samsung Galaxy S9 can also record ultra slow motion videos, at 960 frames per second.

Here are the highlights from Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 launch event at the MWC 2018.

10.29PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the successor to the last year’s Samsung Galaxy S8-series. Galaxy S8 phones marked a major departure from the design point of view. Now, all premium Samsung phones come with edge-to-edge display, which Samsung calls Infinity Display.

10.32PM: The event has begun with an AV video highlighting Samsung’s prowess in design and technology in general.

10:33PM: Samsung President DJ Koh takes the stage.

10:37PM: “Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, powerful processor” DJ Koh highlights the recent advancements in the field of personal technology.

10.38PM: DJ Koh highlights how Samsung continued to include new technologies in the company’s phones since 2002. He pointed out the addition of cameras, big-screen phones and now Infinity Display.

10:40PM: DJ Koh says “fragmentation” will become obsolete in the future.

10:41PM: ‘Samsung to launch a new phone with deeply integrated Bixby digital assistant.’

10:42PM: Samsung will be adding advanced sensors to monitor heart-rate and blood pressure. The company has tied up with University of California.

10:43PM: Samsung officially announces Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

DJ Koh unveils Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. (Samsung)

10.44PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 retains the “Infinity Display” but with a few refinement.

10:51PM: Samsung takes a dig at iPhone X’s notch. “There’s no notch.”

10:51PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with an Intelligent Scan which is a combination of facial recognition and iris scanner.

10:52PM: Samsung is going big on Augmented Reality. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with advanced sensors to enable AR via the smartphone camera.

10:54PM: Galaxy S9 comes with a completely “reimagined” camera.

10:57PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 has a dedicated camera chip that enables improved photography in low-light conditions. It also has dual-aperture. Galaxy S9 camera can adjust swiftly according to the light conditions, the company claims.

11:00PM: Samsung comes with a super slow-motion mode. It can record 960 frames per second. The company claims you can stretch a 0.2-second video into a longer 6-seconds videos.

11:02PM: Samsung’s 960 frames per second is a big update for Samsung phones. Sony, however, also offers 960 frames per second super slow-motion camera mode on its Xperia XZ Premium smartphone.

11.05PM: Super slo-mo videos can be used as wallpaper on Galaxy S9 phones.

11:06PM: Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a dual-camera setup with a wide-angle lens and tele lens. This is the first time Samsung has rolled out dual-camera feature on Galaxy S-series.

11:08PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 lets you create AR emojis that look like you. Well, Apple already offers something similar on its iPhone X with Animoji feature.

Samsung’s AR Emojis. (Samsung)

11:10PM: Samsung AR Emojis also have some pre-loaded characters including Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Mini Mouse and Incredibles.

11.14PM: Samsung has also improved Bixby digital assistant which now comes with real-time language translation support.

11:17PM: Samsung’s Galaxy S9 comes with Google’s ARCore, Augmented Reality platform.

11.18PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Infinity Display whereas Galaxy S9+ comes with a 6.2-inch display.

11.21PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 also comes with some improved gestures. Now, you can just drop down a notification and respond to it without entering the app or leaving the existing app.

11:22PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with “fast” wireless charging.

11.29PM: Samsung introduces DeX Pad for professionals.The new accessory comes with Samsung’s Knox software for security.

11:31PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 will be available from March 16. The company will be offering various schemes and upgrade plans for the existing Samsung customers.

11:35PM: Well, that’s all folks. We will be publishing a comprehensive launch post shortly.