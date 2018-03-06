Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launched in India, prices start at Rs 57,900

Samsung on Monday launched its flagship Galaxy S9 series of smartphones in India. The company will start shipping the phones from March 16. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available in three colour options of ‘Midnight Black’, ‘Titanium Gray’ and ‘Lilac Purple’.

Samsung has partnered with Airtel and Reliance Jio to offer maximum data benefits for Galaxy S9 users. The company claims that on the Galaxy S9 smartphones, users will get data up to 250Mbps which is 2.5 times faster than any other phone. Samsung has also introduced Samsung Rewards which will be points accumulated on using Samsung Pay in India.

Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pricing

Galaxy S9 with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage is priced at Rs 57,900, while the top model with 256GB storage will retail at Rs 65,900. Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 64,900. The most expensive of the lot is Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and 256GB retailing at Rs 72,900. This variant will be available exclusively at Samsung’s exclusive stores, Samsung Shop, and Reliance Digital stores.

Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pre-booking

You can pre-book the devices at Rs 2,000 on Samsung’s official website and its retail stores. You can pre-book the devices on Airtel’s online store and Flipkart as well.

Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD+ curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. For photography, Galaxy S9 sports a single 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera. Galaxy S9+, on the other hand features a dual-camera setup of dual-pixel 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy S9 duo features a dual-aperture system which optimises the cameras to switch to f/1.5 aperture for low-light photography and f/2.4 for bright outdoor photography. More camera features on the Galaxy S9 series include “super slo-mo” video, and iPhone X-like Animoji called “AR emoji”.

At the heart of the smartphones is a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor. On the software front, both the devices run on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Galaxy S9 packs a 3,000mAh battery, while Galaxy S9+ has a bigger 3,500mAh battery.

Connectivity options available on the smartphones include dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Gigabit LTE for 5G connectivity. The Galaxy S9 smartphones come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.