Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launched: Price, specifications, and features

After a series of leaks and rumors, Samsung has launched its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018, the new Galaxy S9 series features a glass and metal body design akin to Galaxy S8.

Galaxy S9 is priced at $719.99 (Rs 46,600 approximately), and the top model will retail at $839.99 (Rs 54,400 approximately). The smartphones will go up for pre-orders starting today via Samsung’s official website and partner retail stores. Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will start shipping by March 16.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come in four colour options of Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray and a new Lilac Purple.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones do not differ much in terms of specifications and features. The obvious difference is the display size between the two models.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD+ curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Another difference is in the photography department. Galaxy S9 features a single 12-megapixel Dual-Pixel rear camera. Galaxy S9+ features a dual-camera setup which is a combination of dual-pixel 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors.

The highlight here is that both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ feature a dual-aperture system. The cameras are optimised to switch to f/1.5 aperture for low-light photography and f /2.4 for bright outdoor photography.

Galaxy S9 also comes with a “super slo-mo” feature which can record videos at 900 frames per second. You can also set different slo-mo timings for different clips within a video. There’s auto capture as well which lets you tap anywhere on the screen and start recording.

Another feature Samsung’s come up with is AR emoji. Much like Apple iPhone X’s Animoji, the Galaxy S9’s camera lets you create animated emojis of yourself which you can customise further.

The smartphones are powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor.

In terms of memory, Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB of RAM and Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB of RAM. Both models are available with three storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. On the software front, both smartphones run on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

In terms of power, Galaxy S9 packs a 3,000mAh battery, while Galaxy S9+ has a bigger 3,500mAh battery. The connectivity options available on the smartphones include dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Gigabit LTE for 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ features

Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby also has an upgraded feature on the Galaxy S9 duo. Bixby Vision using the smartphone’s camera can now translate languages real-time. This feature will initially roll out in the US, the UK, Korea and China. Galaxy S9 duo is also optimised for Google AR Core.

The smartphones are equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers, fast wireless charging, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.