Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to come with McAfee’s anti-malware protection

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday announced a partnership with Samsung under which it will be providing security solutions for select Samsung devices including the latest flagship smartphones, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The partnership also covers Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and Smart TVs, PCs and notebooks.

As per the partnership, announced at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 8 smartphones will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection by McAfee “VirusScan” and Samsung “Secure Wi-Fi” service for which McAfee provides the backend infrastructure.

“People are using connected devices and more places than ever and it’s never been more important to help safeguard their online lives,” said John Giamatteo, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business Group, McAfee.

“In a time of increased vulnerabilities and threats, we’re proud to strengthen our partnership with Samsung, to offer customers utmost peace of mind,” Giamatteo added.

Last year, the cybersecurity firm had announced that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come pre-installed with “Secure Wi-Fi” for the US market. The feature is now being extended across Europe and Note 8 owners can now update their software through the Operating System (OS) update.

“McAfee Security” scans the apps that run on Samsung Smart TVs to identify and remove malware. “McAfee LiveSafe” which offers cross-device security has been extended to entire Samsung’s 2018 PC and notebooks line-up.

Apart from McAfee security solutions, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with the company’s propriety Knox solution.

Samsung Knox is a security solution is “built into Samsung mobile devices, allowing you to carry one device to manage both work and personal stuff, while keeping your organization’s data safe,” the company explains on its website.

“We’ve developed various mobile security solutions that leverage the platform to provide everything from robust data protection that addresses today’s mobile security threats, to simple device configuration and remote management.”

Samsung Knox is aimed at mostly professionals. The company has also launched a special enterprise edition of Samsung Galaxy S9 with a few security-focused solutions.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)