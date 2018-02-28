Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to launch in India on March 6

Samsung on Wednesday sent out media invites for an event on March 6 in Delhi where the company will announce the launch of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India. The two smartphones are already up for pre-order on Samsung’s website.

The invite features Samsung’s promotional “The Camera. Reimagined” caption along with a “9” in the backdrop – same image that was used to hype the new flagship smartphones which were globally announced on Sunday. With its March 6 launch, India will be among the first markets to get Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

At the moment, the company hasn’t disclosed the pricing of the two smartphones. According to media reports, the base variant of Samsung Galaxy S9 will be priced around Rs 62,500 whereas the top end model with 256GB will come for Rs 71,000. Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB variant is rumoured to be priced around Rs 70,000 whereas 256GB variant will cost Rs 79,000.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ succeed Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ and come with a few major improvements, especially in the camera department. For instance, the latest flagship smartphones come with an ultra slow motion mode for videos capturing 960 frames per second. This also includes dual-aperture for improved photography in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9: Specifications

The two phones come with a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display with QHD+ resolution. While Samsung Galaxy S9 features a single 12-megapixel sensor on the back, Galaxy S9+ now sports a dual-camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors.

The smartphones are powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor. Samsung Galaxy S9 has comes with 4GB of RAM whereas Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB of RAM. The smartphones are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. On the software front, both smartphones run on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. ALSO READ: How Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 compares to the iPhone X