Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ up for pre-booking in India

Samsung on Sunday launched its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones ahead of MWC 2018. Samsung’s latest flagship series are up for pre-orders globally and in India as well. You can go ahead and book Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 from Samsung’s official website.

The pre-booking can be done offline as well at select Samsung stores. Samsung is charging a pre-booking amount of Rs 2,000 for both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. At present, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones are available in two storage variants of 64GB and 256GB. The colour options for the devices include ‘Midnight Black’, ‘Coral Blue’, and the new ‘Lilac Purple’. The high-end 256GB model comes only in ‘Midnight Black’ colour.

For those booking the device online will receive a notification with the registration, booking details and date to complete the remaining payment. At offline stores, you will have to register through an app which will be available with the representatives.

Note than you can book only one device against one mobile number. Also, the mobile number used to register the device has to be used for activating it as well.

The India prices haven’t been revealed as yet but in the US, Galaxy S9 is priced at $719.99 (Rs 46,600 approximately), and Galaxy S9+ at $839.99 (Rs 54,400 approximately). While Samsung has announced global shipping date of March 16, Samsung India hasn’t confirmed on the same for India.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD+ curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor. In terms of memory, Galaxy S9 offers 4GB of RAM, while Galaxy S9+ packs 6GB of RAM. On the software front, both smartphones run on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

In the photography department, Galaxy S9 sports a single 12-megapixel Dual-Pixel rear camera. Galaxy S9+ features a dual-camera setup which is a combination of dual-pixel 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors.

The smartphones feature a dual-aperture system which switches to f/1.5 aperture for low-light photography and f /2.4 for bright outdoor photography. Galaxy S9 duo also has a “super slo-mo” feature which can record videos at 900 frames per second. There’s AR emoji as well which lets you created animated emojis of your selfies.

Galaxy S9 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery, while Galaxy S9+ packs a bigger 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options available on the smartphones include dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and Gigabit LTE for 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy S9 series also come with Dolby Atmos speakers, fast wireless charging, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.