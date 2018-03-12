Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ vs Galaxy S8, S8+: Here’s what’s new

Samsung recently launched its flagship smartphones, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India. There has beeb a lot of buzz around the Galaxy S9 series particularly its camera features. The smartphones also come with incremental upgrades over its predecessors, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However the question that remains among users is if they should upgrade from their existing Galaxy S8 series to the Galaxy S9.

Other than the new camera features and upgrades under the hood, the Galaxy S9 series doesn’t have much to offer over the Galaxy S8 duo. However, users with the older Galaxy S7 and S6 series can definitely go for this upgrade. Here’s a look at the differences between the two flagship generations for a better idea.

Display, Design

Samsung didn’t make any major changes with the Galaxy S9 duo considering the major redesign the Galaxy S8 series went through last year. One small but important change however is the placement of the fingerprint sensor which is now below the camera lens and not beside it.

The display size on both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ remain the same with curved AMOLED Infinity Display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch display, and the Galaxy S9+ has a bigger 6.2-inch screen.

Processor, RAM and Storage

It’s common knowledge that Samsung is the first to launch its smartphones with the latest Qualcomm processor. The Galaxy S9 series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. This variant is however restricted to the US market. Global markets will get the Exynos 9810 processor model which is also the latest in-house chipset.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S8 series runs Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 processors under its hood.

While the RAM capacity remains the same, Samsung beefed up the storage on Galaxy S9+ along with microSD support up to 400GB. Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 256GB. The older Galaxy S8 is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and microSD support up to 256GB.

The top model gets the same treatment with 6GB RAM plus 64GB and 256GB storage options. Galaxy S8+ has the same RAM capacity but with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Camera

Samsung prides on the camera features of the Galaxy S9 series. The biggest upgrade here is the dual-camera setup on the Galaxy S9+ which is a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. Galaxy S9 sports a single 12-megapixel rear camera. Up front, both smartphones house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The specifics are the same as the Galaxy S8 duo also feature a 12-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera.

However, the cameras on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with dual-aperture mode which switches between f/1.5 and f/2.4 according to the lighting conditions. There’s also a super slo-mo feature which records videos at 960 frames per second. Lastly, the smartphones offer an iPhone X Animoji-like AR emoji feature.

Battery, OS and connectivity

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 series have the same battery capacity of 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh. Galaxy S9 and S9+ run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo, while the Galaxy S8 series ship with Android 7.0 Nougat. Samsung is expected to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 smartphones but the release has been facing delays.

The connectivity options also remain the same with dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The latest Galaxy S9 duo however comes with Gigabit LTE for 5G connectivity.

Price

Samsung Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 for the base variant with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage, while the top model with 256GB storage will retail at Rs 65,900. Galaxy S8, on the other hand with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 53,900.

Galaxy S9+ with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 64,900, and with 256GB storage the price tag is Rs 72,000. The base model of Galaxy S8+ with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage is priced at Rs 58,900, and with 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage it is available at Rs 64,900.