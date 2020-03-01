Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite in the works, key specifications and price details leaked

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:09 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a new tablet with stylus support. Dubbed as ‘Galaxy Tab 6 Lite’, the tablet will run on Android-based OneUI. It’s also said to be a cheaper version of the Tab 6 and compete with Apple’s affordable iPads.

Android Headline reports the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. It’s worth noting that the chipset also runs on a variety of mid-range and budget phones from the company. The Exynos 9611 processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. For storage, you will get 64GB and 128GB options. For software it will rely on One UI 2.1.

More details about the tablet aren’t known yet but reports suggest it could be priced around$399. If true, it will be much cheaper than the Galaxy Tab 6 that launched with a price tag of $649.

Samsung launched Galaxy Tab 6 in August last year. The device has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also supports up to 1TB expandable storage via a microSD card.

Galaxy Tab S6 features two cameras including an ultra-wide angle and wide-angle lens. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Another important feature of the device is in-display fingerprint sensor.