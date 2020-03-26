Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 tablet with 5000mAh battery, 8MP rear camera launched

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:38 IST

Samsung has introduced a new tablet in tis Galaxy Tab A lineup, the Tab A 8.4. The launch comes weeks after the unveiling of the more premium and powerful Galaxy Tab S6. The device is available in the US only and there’s no word on its India launch. Those in the US can get the tablet at $280, which roughly means Rs 21,000. Available in Mocha colour variant, the new tablet, as the name suggests has 8.4-inch screen size with WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) resolution TFT panel.

Powered by an octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 has 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. On the camera front you get an 8-megapixel rear autofocus sensor that can record 1080p videos at 30fps. At the front, you get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Also read: People don’t want Samsung to sell ‘inferior’ Exynos-based phones, petition claims Qualcomm versions are better

Backing the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is a 5000mAh battery that is claimed to play music for up to 99 hours, video for up to 12 hours and have an internet usage time of up to 11 hours. Some other features included are USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is Samsung’s second tablet launch this year after the Galaxy Tab S6, which came out back in January this year. At the time of the launch, the company claimed the tablet as the first in the world to support 5G connectivity. Some key specifications include 10.5-inch super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, S Pen support and 7,040mAh battery. At the back there are 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor while at the front you get an 8-megapixel sensor.