Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A10.1, Tab A8 to launch in India next week

Samsung which gained 51% market share (by value) and 50% market share (by volume) in the first quarter of 2019 in the Indian tablet market is set to launch three new tablets early next week, a top company executive said on Friday.

In 2018, Samsung had 50% market share (by value) and 49% market share (by volume), according to German research firm Gfk.

“We received double-digit growth last year in India and this year, we are aiming for 20 per cent growth in the otherwise stagnant tablet space in the country this year,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

“Tablets are now being used more for browsing, shopping and entertainment experiences. The three new tablets that we are launching with bigger screens and top-of-the-line features will take those experiences to a brand new level,” Babbar added.

The company is set to launch Galaxy Tab S5e in the Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 price range, Galaxy Tab A10.1 in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and Galaxy Tab A8 around Rs 10,000 early next week.

The shipment of 4G tablets grew 62% in India in the first quarter of 2019, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). Lenovo with 26% led the market, followed by Samsung at 17% and iBall also at 17%. Apple was fourth with 9% market share. The overall tablet market saw a 11% decline in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter last year.

“Tablets fits somewhere inbetween the ultrabooks and smartphones. While increased size of screen and affordability of smartphone are primarily the main reasons behind the decline of tablet market, Ultrabooks with better processors and RAM, are also posing stiff competition to tablets,’ said Kanika Jain, manager, New Initiatives, CMR.

