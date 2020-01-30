Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched with 10.5-inch display, Smart S Pen

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 08:53 IST

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which it says is the world’s first 5G enabled tablet. The newly launched tablet is essentially a 5G variant of its last year’s Galaxy Tab S6 and it is priced at 999,900 Won (Rs 60, 280 approximately) in Korea.

As far as the details are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes with a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display. It is 5.7mm thick and weighs just 420g. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that is coupled with Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. The LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S6, on the other hand, came with Qualcomm’s X24 modem.

Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. Other features include support for AKG’s sound technology, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for S Pen.

Samsung has said that the Galaxy tab S6 5G will go on sale in the domestic market in Mountain Grey colour variant on January 30. However, the company hasn’t announced when the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in other markets across the globe.