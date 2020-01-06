e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020. There is no word on pricing or the time of global roll out yet.

Jan 06, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched in India last year.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched in India last year.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is one company that is leading the bandwagon of 5G enabled smartphones in the world. The company is already offering 5G variants of its Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold smartphones to the users. And very soon, it would be adding another device to the list. The company will soon unveil the 5G version of its Galaxy Tab S6, which would effectively become the first 5G enabled tablet in the world.

A landing page from Samsung’s website in Korea shows the Galaxy Tab S6 5G listed alongside other tablets from the company, which includes Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A and Galaxy Tab A with S-Pen. The devices is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the website. The page, however, does not reveal the features or specifications that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G would come with or how much the device will cost.

Reports suggests that the company will launch the phone in the first quarter of the year. This has been confirmed by Samsung in the blog post wherein the company detailed the sales figures for its 5G-enabled smartphones.

“The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world’s first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series,” Samsung wrote in the blog post confirming that the device will be available only in Korea at the time of launch.

While there is no word on the specifications yet, the company in its post did say that its first 5G-enabled tablet will offer “high-quality video conferencing” and that it would make a “premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.” All these features pertain to the high-speed 5G connectivity. As far as the specifications are concerned, they should be similar to the Galaxy Tab S6.

To give you a quick brief, Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch sAMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie. It has a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera system at the back and an 8-megapixel camera in the front. It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery and it has a fingerprint sensor and face recognition for security.

