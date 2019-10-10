Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G and Galaxy Watch Active2 launched in India

tech

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:43 IST

Samsung on Thursday launched new products under its tablet and wearable segment. The company introduced Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G and Galaxy Watch Active2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at Rs 59,900 and it will be available in two colour options of ‘Mountain Gray’ and ‘Cloud Blue’. Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in two variants of stainless steel and aluminium priced at Rs 31,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively. As for the Galaxy Watch 4G the 46mm variant will be available at Rs 30,990, and the 42mm variant at Rs 28,490.

All three products will be available from October 11 via Samsung e-shop, online platforms, offline stores and Samsung Opera House. Samsung has also announced launch offers like Rs 5,000 HDFC Bank cashback and 6 months subscription to YouTube Premium.

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, AKG speakers, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The tablet sports a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Galaxy Tab S6 also features an improved Samsung DeX. The S Pen is also improved with Bluetooth support, longer battery life, and easier transition of handwritten notes to digital text.

Galaxy Watch 4G

Galaxy Watch 4G is the first smartwatch from Samsung with eSIM support in India. Users will be able to make and receive calls on the Galaxy Watch 4G with eSIM compatibility. In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel offer eSIM support. In addition to this, Galaxy Watch 4G comes with health and fitness features like different modes of exercise, food and water tracking, Spotify support and more.

Galaxy Watch Active2

Galaxy Watch Active2 doesn’t have eSIM support but it comes packed with fitness features. The smart watch can track over 39 workouts including running, walking, cycling, rowing machine and elliptical machine. Samsung has also updated ‘Running Coach’ for users to monitor running pace in real time. Galaxy Watch Active2 also comes wih the upgraded rotating touch bezel and One UI.

Galaxy Watch Active2 offers more colours in both steel and aluminium finishes. There’s silver, black and gold finishes in steel for Galaxy Watch Active2. As for the aluminium Galaxy Watch Active2 users can choose between black, rose gold and cloud silver.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:42 IST