Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite render, specifications leaked online

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:23 IST

Samsung is working on a cheaper variant of Galaxy Tab S6. Ahead of the official launch, renders and full specification sheet of the ‘Galaxy Tab 6 Lite’ have emerged online.

According to the renders posted by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have the same design as the main version. The tablet is said to come with a 10.4-inch LCD display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution. The device will run on Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is said to come with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung’s upcoming tablet is expected to be priced $300-$500 and launch later next month.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5 WQXGA display. It has two rear cameras including an ultra-wide-angle sensor and wide-angle sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device comes with Dolby Atmos technology including Surround sound. It’s powered by a large 7,040mAh battery. It also supports 5G technology.

The tablet is available in Cloud Blue, Rose Blush, and Mountain Grey colour options. Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 is priced at 999,900 Won (Rs 60, 280 approximately) in Korea.