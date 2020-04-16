Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen launched

tech

Samsung launched a new tablet, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia. While the tablet has been made official, its price and availability details haven’t been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in three colour options of ‘Angora Blue’, ‘Chiffon Pink’ and ‘Oxford Grey’. The tablet comes in two storage variants of 6GB RAM plus 64GB and 128GB. It also features an S Pen. The new Samsung tablet looks similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 which launched last year. But it lacks the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUGXA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Samsung hasn’t revealed the chipset name but it’s expected to be the Exynos 9611 SoC. There’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

For photography, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a 7,040mAh battery with video playback time of up to 13 hours.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Its connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos support.