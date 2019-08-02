Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with in-display fingerprint sensor, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:11 IST

Samsung’s first product launch this month took place with the Galaxy Tab S6. The new tablet from Samsung comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and support for S Pen. Samsung is scheduled to launch Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5 and Galaxy Note 10 on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will first go on sale in the US starting September 6. The tablet starts at $649 (Rs 45,000 approx) for the base model and $729 (Rs 50,000 approx) for the bigger storage variant. Samsung is also offering three months free Spotify Premium subscription with Galaxy Tab S6. It comes with another offer of four months free YouTube Premium subscription.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (1600 x 2560 pixels). Galaxy Tab S6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 mobile platform. It is available in two storage variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Galaxy Tab S6 also offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review

For photography, Galaxy Tab S6 sports dual-camera setup featuring an ultra-wide angle and wide-angle lens. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The tab supports ‘Live Focus’ feature on the rear and front cameras.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S6 include single SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. Users can mirror the Galaxy Tab S6 wirelessly through ‘Smart View’, and ‘DisplayPort’ via USB Type-C port. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie. The tab also comes with AKG and Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Tab S6 is fuelled by a 7,040mAh battery.

In addition to the on-screen optical fingerprint sensor, Galaxy Tab S6 also offers facial recognition. The tablet will be available in three colour options of ‘Mountain Gray’, ‘Cloud Blue’ and ‘Rose Blush’.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:11 IST