Samsung Galaxy users may soon get Samsung TV Plus streaming app

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:26 IST

Looks like smartphone users may soon get a new streaming app called the Samsung TV Plus. This was introduced in Samsung smart TVs in 2019 and can now make its way to handsets as the work on it has already begun, reports Sammobile. The firm has not made any official announcement on bringing this free of cost app to smartphones. Although there is no word on the app’s compatibility and availability dates, it is being assumed that Samsung TV Plus app could be exclusive to Galaxy smartphones given that it is limited to Samsung TVs for now.

That said, the report adds that some latest tablets including the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy S20 handsets could be the first ones to get it. This will not only make Samsung products more worthy for the price but will also complement their purpose of multimedia usage. Both products even have top of the line display technology so a streaming app will only make it worthwhile.

The Samsung TV Plus app is said to feature the same functionalities on the handsets as it does on the smart TVs. This means users will be able to view Live channels and access VOD content.

Talking about introducing new features to a different product line, Samsung is also said to bring its Bixby voice assistant to its Gear S3 and Gear Sport smartwatches, replacing it with S-Voice feature. This will definitely mean new features for the wearable devices such as ability of answering to questions, manage schedule, set reminders, alarms and more using voice commands. It is not for sure when exactly Samsung will roll out the software update for these two smartwatches.