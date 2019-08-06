Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 launched with new design, upgraded features: Check full specs

tech

Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch, Samsung has introduced Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch. The latest Samsung smartwatch comes with improved design, refined features, and LTE connectivity. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two different sizes—44mm and 40mm and two design styles - aluminum with a Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band and solid stainless steel with leather band. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available at a starting price of $279 (Rs 19,776 approximately).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 continues the tradition of rotating bezels but with digital touch support allowing the smartwatch to offer larger screen size. The smartwatch also comes with upgraded OneUI along with a range of new apps across fitness and design. Samsung claims Galaxy Watch Active 2 can manually monitor more than 39 work outs while seven of them are automatically enabled - running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts. Users can also use the Watch Camera Controller app to take photos or record videos.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Full Specifications

The 44mm variant features a 1.4-inch (34mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The 40mm has the same screen panel and resolution but offers a size of 1.2-inch. Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 is powered by Exynos 9110 dual-core 1.5GHz proecessor and runs on Tizen operating system.

The smartwatch comes with 768MB RAM and 4GB storage whereas the LTE model offers 1.5GB RAM and 4GB storage. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou. Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with a bunch of sensors including heart rate monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light.

The smartwatch supports 5ATM and IP68 for water and dust resistance. The 44mm model ships with 340mAh battery whereas 40mm offers 247mAh battery. Both the variants support WPC-based wireless charging.

