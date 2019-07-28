e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 leaked images give a closer look at next smartwatch: Specs, features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass DX+, and Exynos 9110 processor.

tech Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 pictures leaked
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 pictures leaked (FCC)

Pictures of Samsung’s soon-to-be launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 got leaked on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which posted them with along with the handset maker’s request for approval.

The image of a 40mm watch body carries the model number SM-R830. It is believed that there would also be a larger 44mm variant of the device with LTE support, The Verge reported on Friday.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2’s full spec sheet also got leaked revealing a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen on the 40mm and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen on the larger 44mm one. Both the devices are protected by Gorilla Glass DX+ and have display resolutions of 360x360px.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumour Round Up

Both would be powered by the same Exynos 9110 that powers the Galaxy Watch Active and there would be 768MB of RAM on the Bluetooth variant, while 1.5GB RAM on the LTE variant.

WATCH: Apple acquires Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion

 

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 19:09 IST

