Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit and Fit e launched: Specifications, features

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event witnessed the launch of the new Galaxy S10 series. Samsung also launched its new wearables lineup featuring a smart watch, wireless earbuds and fitness band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit are the latest wearables from Samsung. The new wearables will be available in five countries including the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features a 28mm AMOLED Full Color Always On Display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It packs a 3230mAh battery, and runs on Exynos 9110 Dual core processor. On the software front, Galaxy Watch Active runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0. In terms of storage, Galaxy Watch comes with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes in four colours of black, silver, rose gold and blue. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active bears close resemblance to last year’s Galaxy Watch which is powered by Exynos 9110 SoC. Galaxy Watch runs on Tizen OS 4.0, and offers 4GB of internal storage. It is fuelled by a 472mAh battery, and comes with IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The new wireless earbuds feature a similar design like the Gear IconX. The difference here is the absence of wingtips on the Galaxy Buds. Samsung has also reduced the pogo pins to two from four on the Galaxy Buds. Samsung Galaxy Buds are also available in three colour options of white, black and ‘Canary Yellow’. Galaxy S10E also has a Canary Yellow edition.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. Galaxy Buds is fuelled by a 58mAh battery and the charging case has a 252mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Fit, Fit e

Samsung’s new fitness bands Galaxy Fit and Fit e feature a 0.95-inch Full Colour AMOLED and 0.74-inch PMOLED display respectively. Both fitness bands run on Realtime OS. Galaxy Fit comes in black and silver colours, while Galaxy Fit e has three colour options of black, white and yellow.

Galaxy Fit packs a 120mAh battery, while the Fit e has a smaller 70mAh battery. Galaxy Fit and Fit e both come with 5ATM water resistance.

