Samsung Galaxy Watch launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung India on Friday launched its new Galaxy Watch in India. Samsung Galaxy Watch was first unveiled with the Galaxy Note 9 earlier in August.

Galaxy Watch comes in two variants -- the 46mm version priced at Rs 29,990 and the 42mm version at Rs 24,990.

“The ‘Galaxy Watch’ is the perfect fashion accessory with a jaw-dropping battery back-up that can last days on a single charge, delivering an uninterrupted and seamless experience that changes your lives,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with lifestyle functions like stress and sleep-monitoring capabilities. Equipped with Samsung’s trademark circular, rotating bezel user interface (UI), an analog watchface and an “always-on-display”, the smart watch is powered by “Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz” processor.

The smart watch features analog watch ticks and hourly chime in addition to military-level durability with “Corning Gorilla Glass DX+” and water resistance. Galaxy Watch also comes with support for calling, mailing, notifications and activities.

Galaxy Watch will be available for purchase from October in silver, midnight black and rose gold colour variants.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 15:35 IST