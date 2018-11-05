Samsung Galaxy X aka Galaxy F foldable phone is coming soon

Samsung’s foldable phone may soon become a reality. Ahead of its annual developer conference Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), the company has updated its profile image on Facebook and Twitter with a teaser of what’s believed to be its new foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy F aka Galaxy X.

Apart from the teaser image, Samsung hasn’t officially disclosed anything. More details are likely to follow closer to the developer conference which begins later this week.

Samsung CEO DJ Koh in August this year had said that the company planned to launch the long-delayed foldable phone at the earliest as it didn’t want to lose “the world’s first” title.

Koh added that the company was “focusing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by consumers” for the foldable phones.

The company, however, has already lost the race for the world’s first commercial foldable phone. Royole Corporation, a California-based start-up, last week unveiled FlexPai, a 7.8-inch foldable device with as many as three screens.

Samsung has long been rumoured to be working on a foldable phone. The phone, however, has been delayed due to various issues. According to a recent Bloomberg report, design of the foldable phone, codenamed Winner, hasn’t been yet finalised.

Samsung is said to be contemplating two design choices: one that is longer horizontally and the other vertical when unfolded. The report added that designers are in favour of the portrait type even though the display may seem narrower.

According to rumours, Samsung Galaxy X aka Galaxy F will have a large 7.3-inch screen when opened along with a 4:3 secondary screen. The phone may have a custom interface as well.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 19:47 IST