Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged phone launched: Check price, specs, features

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:45 IST

Samsung has unveiled a new rugged smartphone, Galaxy XCover Pro. Likely to be available only in Finland for now, Samsung’s Galaxy XCover Pro comes with swappable batteries and a military-grade chassis. The smartphone is priced at Eur 499 (Rs 39,600 approximately).

Samsung says its new rugged smartphone comes with mPOS support for managing payments and barcode scanning. The phone also has IP69 and MILSTD 810G ratings, making it waterproof and shockproof.

The smartphone features two programmable buttons that allow users to turn on or off the flashlight and send text messages through voice commands. For security, Samsung’s new phone comes with the company’s Knox security solutions.

Galaxy XCover Pro specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ TFT display with support for wet touch and glove mode. The phone has a punch-hole camera on the top left corner. The screen also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone features 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras. For selfies, it has a 25-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy XCover Pro runs on an octa-core processor clocked at 2Hz (chipset name unspecified) coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is powered by a 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the phone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.