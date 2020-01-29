Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Detailed specs leaked ahead of February 11 launch

tech

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the launch, a new report has shared detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Apart from detailing the specs, the new report, which comes as a courtesy of Win Future, also gives us a 360-degree view of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

Let’s talk about the design first. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a clamshell design that opens vertically to a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display. The phone comes with a full HD+ display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels and an Infinity-O design that houses a 10-megapixel dual pixel camera. At the back, the foldable display smartphone has a small 1.06-inch super AMOLED Always On display that sits right next to the phone’s dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 coating.

At the bottom of the phone, there is a USB Type-C port which is placed right next to the speaker grille. Just like the Galaxy Fold, there is no 3.5mm jack on the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. On the top, there is an earpiece, which is hidden in the phone’s protecting covering, on top of the selfie camera. On the left side of the phone, there is a SIM card slot and on the left side, there is a power button that is placed below the volume rockers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled on February 11. ( WinFuture )

The report says that the phone has a lid that can move freely between the angle of 70 degrees and 110 degrees and the display has a cover made of ‘ultra cover glass’ that is better at dealing with the folds than Galaxy Fold’s film.

On the specs front, the report says that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage space. The phone doesn’t support a microSD card. Users can store additional data on Samsung Cloud, Google Drive and Microsoft’s OneDrive. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

The upcoming foldable display smartphone comes with two batteries with a total capacity of 3,300mAh, which is quite close to Galaxy S10e’s 3,100mAh battery. It comes with a 15-watt charger and comes with support for wireless charging.

Furthermore, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and that will be available for $1,400 in Black and Purple colour variants, which is similar to what XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach said in a separate report yesterday. He also said that the phone will go on sale on February 14. That said, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the details yet. So, we will have wait for the launch event to say anything with certainty.