Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Display crease, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Display crease, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more

Samsung will ditch the in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone to opt for a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip on February 11.
Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip on February 11.(Bloomberg)
         

Samsung is set to launch its next generation foldable display smartphone alongside its Galaxy S20 series smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the launch event, reports have predicted a clamshell-design for Samsung’s upcoming foldable display smartphone. In addition to that, reports have also hinted that the Galaxy Fold successor will be called the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, a new report seems to have confirmed that naming.

Samsung’s next generation foldable display phone has been certified on an Indonesian certification site, which reveals that the phone will indeed be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone has also received blessings from the US’ FCC. Both these listings don’t divulge any details about the upcoming smartphone. However, they do confirm the model number to be ‘SM-F700F’.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets certification in Indonesia.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets certification in Indonesia. ( Sertifikasi Postel )

According to a separate report by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, Samsung will ditch the in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone to opt for a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. He also said that the phone will come with dual 12-megapixel cameras, a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Additionally, Weinbach said that the foldable display smartphone will come with a 15W charger with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. “It will use “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” which has a crease. It will use a Dynamic AMOLED display,” Weinbach wrote in a series of tweets.

 

As far as other details are concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. It is expected to sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera and come with 256GB of storage space.

