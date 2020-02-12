Samsung Galaxy Z Flip first impressions roundup: It’s a decent start

tech

Samsung had a bumpy start with its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold last year but the Galaxy Z Flip aims to make customers believe that Samsung has got it right this time. The foldable smartphone has a different approach to usability as the opening design is different, new modes are introduced and the entire package is balanced when it comes to specs. Unlike Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t clutter itself with all the high-end features but focuses on practicality, what people will actually use, and how they will use it.

So now that the Galaxy Z Flip is out in the public, what do people think about it? Does the foldable smartphone impress them in the first go or not? As per the initial ‘hands-on’ reviews by publications, it looks like the company is off to a positive start. Many may compare it with the recently launched Moto Razr smartphone, but it’s the details that makes the Z Flip stand out.

Feels a whole lot nicer

At the time of introducing the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung made it clear that this smartphone is made with both fashion and productivity in mind. And considering the design, it makes sense. The handset, unlike the Galaxy Fold, closes to half its size for better portability. Even the hinge is better this time, as mentioned by The Verge. The smartphone has a stronger hinge that doesn’t make any sound and can hold the screen at any position. Even the gap around the hinge is smaller, which directly means lesser chances of dust and debris entering.

Can’t iron out the crease but can improve the screen

As mentioned by Engadget, the crease in the middle of the 21.9:9 aspect ratio screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is still as noticeable as it can be. At this point Moto Razr is the only foldable phone that seems to have found a good solution for eliminating the crease. However, as a silver lining, Samsung has improved the quality of the screen from plastic-OLED to a ‘fully flexible glass’. No wonder Samsung kept on talking about bending the laws of physics, while introducing the Z Flip. Improved screen quality here also means greater resistance to scratches while opening and closing the handset.

Can’t touch this!

These days, everything premium coming from Samsung is ‘shiny’. The Galaxy S20 series, Note 10 smartphones, Galaxy Fold and now the Z Flip, all have glass backs so naturally they are attention seekers. They do look nice but only if you don’t touch it, as per CNET. “In between testers, each phone is wiped clean with vigor,” stated the website. “To be fair, most product launches have people whose sole job is to clean a shiny new device. But the Galaxy Z Flip, more so than most Samsung phones, seems to be especially prone to getting smudges.”

Even Engadget mentioned “These phones are pretty handsome, all things considered, but man do they pick up fingerprints like crazy.”

We’re not even sure how many case makers will come with covers for the Galaxy Z Flip.

Razr loses shine before the Galaxy Z Flip

As pointed out by Engadget, although both of them have a similar folding mechanism and design, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip that edges over the Razr this time. For starters, it has a 3000mAh battery, which is more than what is found in Razr, the screen estate is more, processor more powerful, better camera specs but a smaller screen on the outside to view notifications. And to top it off, the Galaxy Z Flip costs less. So the Moto Razr got killed way ahead of its time? Possibly yes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs looking good for now

When it comes to foldable smartphones, the specifications list is something that most of us look forward to after the design. And the Galaxy Z Flip is not bad for that matter. With a foldable 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3000mAh battery, dual cameras and 256GB inbuilt storage, the handset is placed comfortably among other ‘regular’ shaped smartphones in the premium segment. And like we said before, it’s not something that is over the top but a rather well-thought mix.