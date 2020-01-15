e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone to come with 15W charger: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone to come with 15W charger: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will reportedly feature Snapdragon 855, a dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is coming soon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is coming soon(Samsung)
         

Samsung is expected to launch another foldable smartphone ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now the device has made its way to Chinas 3C certification database, revealing it is coming with a 15W charger in the box.

The device from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number which matches previous certification exploits, news portal GizmoChaina reported on Tuesday.

In terms of specifications, the device is believed to ship with Snapdragon 855 at the helm alongside a dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera.

The device will be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea. Ice Universe had also earlier claimed that the upcoming fold may have an “ultra-thin glass display” instead of plastic.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tipped to sport 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, 108MP camera

The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for the Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

