Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 Ultra launch date, price details revealed

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:13 IST

Samsung is set to host its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 11 when it will unveil its next generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, reports have already detailed key features about the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new report tells us when these smartphones will be available in the market.

According to XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, the guy who has been continuously doling out details about Samsung’s upcoming smartphones in the past few weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to launch on February 14 for $1,400 (Rs 1 lakh approximately). He also says that the phone could be exclusive to AT&T in the US.

As far as the Galaxy S20 series is concerned, the tipster says that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available on the “first Friday of March”, that is, March 6 and that Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at $1,300 (Rs 93,000 approximately).

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

The new report by Weinbach contradicts an older report by Fandroid which said that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series would be available for pre-orders starting March 11 and that it would go on sale on March 13. However, the Fandroid report talked about the launch details in France (and perhaps even Europe), while the report by Weinbach presumably focused on the US launch date indicating that the availability of the Galaxy S20 series will differ with region.

In addition to that, he also said that S20 series smartphones will have IP68 dust and water resistant technology and that they will be water-resistant up to 5 meters. They will also have pre-installed screen protectors.

Lastly, the tipster said that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which are likely to be available for free with Galaxy S20 series pre-orders, will cost around $149.99 (Rs 10,700 approximately). He also said that Galaxy Buds+ will have a battery life that is double the Galaxy Buds and that they will have improved Active Noise Isolation feature.