Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now available for pre-booking on Amazon India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, that was launched last month is available in India for Rs 109,999.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will up for delivery via Amazon India starting March 18.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will up for delivery via Amazon India starting March 18.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone alongside its Galaxy S20 series last month. Now, the company’s foldable display smartphone is up for pre-orders on Amazon India. The e-retailer will start delivering the device, which is available in Blue and Purple colour variants, starting March 18.

Amazon India has listed several interesting offers for the potential buyers of the phone. The company is offering up to Rs 7,700 off on availing the exchange offer. Additionally, HDFC Bank PayZapp Card and HSBC Cashback card owners are eligible to get a 10% and a 5% instant discount on the purchase of the device. Apart from this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card owners, who have a Prime subscription are eligible to get 5% cashback while the non-Prime members are eligible to get 3% cash back.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to launch in India by month end: Ready to shell out a lakh?

Coming to the features, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED display. It also comes with a 1.1-inch super AMOLED cover display. The foldable display phone has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The newly launched foldable phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage space. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery and it comes with support for fast charging technology.

