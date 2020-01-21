Samsung Galaxy Z Flip latest leaks reveal dual folding design, full specs

tech

Samsung will debut its next-generation flagship phones and its second foldable smartphone at the upcoming ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. Samsung’s new smartphones have been the entire buzz lately with specifications, design, features and almost everything leaking ahead of the launch. Fresh leaks now suggest something different for the foldable phone dubbed ‘Galaxy Z Flip’.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was already rumoured to feature a foldable clamshell design like the Moto Razr 2019. There’s now a promo poster for the Galaxy Z Flip on Weibo which suggests the phone could feature a dual folding mechanism. As seen in the image, the phone’s design is based on the letter ‘Z’. Samsung had already teased the foldable clamshell design last November but this is something new.

Alleged promo poster of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. ( Weibo )

In addition to a design change, another leak suggests the Galaxy Z Flip will not house a 108-megapixel camera as rumoured before. The smartphone will instead feature a 12-megapixel primary camera, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. More expected specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip include a 10-megapixel front camera, 256GB onboard storage and One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.

The foldable phone is also said to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and have black and purple as colour options. Some reports have previously suggested blue, red and pink colours as well for the Galaxy Z Flip but these could be limited to South Korea. Including the latest information, there’s almost everything leaked about the Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable phone is also expected to house a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Even the full specifications of Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G models leaked just last week.