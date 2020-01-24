e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip latest leaks reveal more on design and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip latest leaks reveal more on design and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s latest leaks reveal more about its folding mechanism and specifications.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung teases design and software features of its future foldables at SDC 2019.
Samsung teases design and software features of its future foldables at SDC 2019.(Samsung/YouTube)
         

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series have been leaking side by side and in abundance. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is turning out to be an interesting one with the latest leak suggesting how apps will work when the phone is locked at 90 degrees. More details on the Galaxy Z Flip’s specifications have leaked again.

Both leaks come from xdadevelopers’ Max Weinbach who has been continuously sharing the latest on Samsung’s upcoming products. The Galaxy Z Flip’s folding mechanism will be different from the Galaxy Fold. The new foldable phone is said to lock in two different positions at 90 degrees and 180 degrees. When the Galaxy Z Flip is locked at 90 degrees, apps like Google Duo and the Camera will be visible on the top screen.

 

This will be similar to what Samsung teased about its future foldables at SDC 2019. Samsung showed its foldable phone folded at 90 degrees and the video seamlessly moving to the top part of the screen.

Coming to the specifications of Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable phone is expected to come with dual 12-megapixel cameras at the rear. One of these cameras will house a wide-angle lens. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also said to support 15W charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. It will house a fingerprint sensor embedded on the side of the phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will most likely feature the company’s “Ultra Thin Glass” and a Dynamic AMOLED display as rumoured before. The foldable phone is also rumoured to come with a 10-megapixel front camera, 256GB onboard storage and One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.

tags
top news
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Munro, Taylor power Kiwis to 203/5
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Munro, Taylor power Kiwis to 203/5
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech