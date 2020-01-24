Samsung Galaxy Z Flip latest leaks reveal more on design and specifications

tech

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:57 IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series have been leaking side by side and in abundance. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is turning out to be an interesting one with the latest leak suggesting how apps will work when the phone is locked at 90 degrees. More details on the Galaxy Z Flip’s specifications have leaked again.

Both leaks come from xdadevelopers’ Max Weinbach who has been continuously sharing the latest on Samsung’s upcoming products. The Galaxy Z Flip’s folding mechanism will be different from the Galaxy Fold. The new foldable phone is said to lock in two different positions at 90 degrees and 180 degrees. When the Galaxy Z Flip is locked at 90 degrees, apps like Google Duo and the Camera will be visible on the top screen.

Attendees of #SDC19 got a sneak peek at a brand new form factor Samsung is exploring for the foldable category of devices. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/rGtpvNj0SJ — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) October 29, 2019

This will be similar to what Samsung teased about its future foldables at SDC 2019. Samsung showed its foldable phone folded at 90 degrees and the video seamlessly moving to the top part of the screen.

Coming to the specifications of Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable phone is expected to come with dual 12-megapixel cameras at the rear. One of these cameras will house a wide-angle lens. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also said to support 15W charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. It will house a fingerprint sensor embedded on the side of the phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will most likely feature the company’s “Ultra Thin Glass” and a Dynamic AMOLED display as rumoured before. The foldable phone is also rumoured to come with a 10-megapixel front camera, 256GB onboard storage and One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.