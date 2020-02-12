Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched: Price, specifications and release date

tech

Samsung (kinda) spoiled the fun for many by placing an advertisement of its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip a few days before the actual launch. While that was more of a teaser, now the smartphone has been officially launched. The handset, although foldable by design, is a different approach by Samsung in terms of usability. While last year’s Galaxy Fold opened horizontally, the Z Flip opens vertically, similar to what we have seen with the recent Moto Razr.

At the time of the launch, the South Korean tech firm pitched the Galaxy Z Flip as one of those smartphones that will become a trendsetter going forward. It also talked about the special Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX that come alongside the proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).

But the ‘new’ foldable design is not the only one to look out for, there’s more than what meets the eye. The handset has a ‘Flex mode’ that splits the display automatically into two 4-inch screens so it becomes easier to watch movies, images and hear music. With better notification management, cameras and multi-active window where you can simply drag and drop apps that you use, Samsung is trying to fuse fashion with productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone ( Samsung )

In the specifications department you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Infinity Flex) display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There’s also a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display as well with 300x112 pixels resolution and 303ppi pixel density. There’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, you get a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Powering the foldable phone is a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare.

February 14th is the date when the smartphone reaches the shelves in the US at $1380.

In addition to this, the handset maker also introduced three new smartphones in the Galaxy S S20 series - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.