Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched: Price, specifications and release date

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s second foldable smartphone. The handset comes in two colours and with better specifications under the hood.

Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip(Samsung)
         

Samsung (kinda) spoiled the fun for many by placing an advertisement of its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip a few days before the actual launch. While that was more of a teaser, now the smartphone has been officially launched. The handset, although foldable by design, is a different approach by Samsung in terms of usability. While last year’s Galaxy Fold opened horizontally, the Z Flip opens vertically, similar to what we have seen with the recent Moto Razr.

At the time of the launch, the South Korean tech firm pitched the Galaxy Z Flip as one of those smartphones that will become a trendsetter going forward. It also talked about the special Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX that come alongside the proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra launched: Price, specs and features

But the ‘new’ foldable design is not the only one to look out for, there’s more than what meets the eye. The handset has a ‘Flex mode’ that splits the display automatically into two 4-inch screens so it becomes easier to watch movies, images and hear music. With better notification management, cameras and multi-active window where you can simply drag and drop apps that you use, Samsung is trying to fuse fashion with productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone ( Samsung )

In the specifications department you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Infinity Flex) display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There’s also a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display as well with 300x112 pixels resolution and 303ppi pixel density. There’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, you get a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Powering the foldable phone is a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare.

February 14th is the date when the smartphone reaches the shelves in the US at $1380.

In addition to this, the handset maker also introduced three new smartphones in the Galaxy S S20 series - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

