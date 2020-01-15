e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked images give a better look at the upcoming foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is tipped to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:48 IST
Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Flip on February 11.
Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Flip on February 11.
         

Samsung will host an ‘Unpacked 2020’ event on February 11. At the event, Samsung is expected to showcase its next generation foldable phone ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ along with new Galaxy S20 aka Galaxy S11 series. Ahead of the official launch, new images of the company’s next generation foldable display smartphone have surfaced online.

The images show that Samsung’s upcoming smartphone will have a protective covering on the sides of the display, which would protect the screen from the issues that affected the original Galaxy Fold last year. The phone will have a centre-mounted infinity O-display along with a horizontally-mounted dual camera setup with an LED flash at the back. It also has an earpiece that is placed on the display’s protective covering.

Additionally, the phone will have a small LCD screen at the back that will display information such as the date, time and battery status. The company is expected to use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) in its foldable display phone. This type of glass screen would not only make the phone more resistant to scratches but it would also prevent the display of the phone from cracking on bending.

The new images also show that the phone will sport a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The 3.5mm jack, however, remains missing. There are two buttons on the right side. While one could be used to turn the phone on, the other could be used to launch Bixby.

As far as the over all design is concerned, Galaxy Z Flip appears to be thicker than the Galaxy Fold smartphone. The images show that the thickness of the upcoming smartphone could be comparable to the Motorola Razr that was launched last year. The chin of the phone, however, features a radically different design compared to Motorola’s foldable display phone.

While a number of reports have talked about the phone’s display, little has been said about the technology that the phone would use for folding, that is, the hinge. The new images show that the phone could use Galaxy Fold’s hinge mechanism in the Galaxy Z Flip. However, it’s too soon to say anything right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a clamshell design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a clamshell design.

Interestingly, the phone has also been spotted on China’s 3C certification website under the model number SM-F700, which was previously reported to be the Galaxy Bloom. The listing that was first reported by GSM Arena shows support for a 15W charger. This indicates that the phone could come with 15W fast charging feature.

Notably, not much is known about the phone’s technical specifications at the moment. However, reports in the past have tipped the phone to run on last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera. We will know more about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone when it is launched next month.

