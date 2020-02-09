Samsung Galaxy Z Flip live images reveal the ‘crease’ problem on new foldable phone

tech

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event is just a few days away. At its first big event of the year, Samsung will showcase the new flagship phone series, Galaxy S20. A bigger focus will be on the next generation of its foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Z Flip. So far, we’ve come across multiple leaks around the foldable phone. The latest in the series is a set of live images giving a much better look at the Galaxy Z Flip.

Published by Engadget, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s live images reveal what the leaked renders haven’t so far – the return of crease at the point of folding. It is worth noting that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (which opened like a book) grappled with the problem of crease after longer usage. The Galaxy Z Flip could be no different, at least the new leak suggests. The catch, however, is that Samsung is rumoured to be using Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to offer better display and folding experience on the Z Flip. A presence of crease on the Galaxy Z Flip suggests crease may continue to be part of a foldable phone experience.

Apart from the presence of crease, Galaxy Z Flip looks exactly what the older renders have said. When opened, the phone has a longer display with thicker bezels or what appears to be protecting layering. There’s a punch-hole camera at the top center, similar to the recent Samsung flagship phones.

A closer look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ( Engadget )

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is also seen sporting dual-rear cameras on the back along with a secondary display, which is much smaller than the one on Galaxy Fold. It’s like the screen will be more a window to peek at the notifications and probably allow users to respond to them. A closed Galaxy Z Flip also looks quite thicker than what the renders have suggested thus far.

That said, Samsung’s new foldable phone is said to launch at a much lower price than the Galaxy Fold. The clamshell design is quite similar to Motorola Razr Flip. According to reports, Samsung’s new foldable phone will offer a 6.7-inch full HD+ display. For performance, it will rely on Qualcomm’s 2019 Snapdragon 855 Plus chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.