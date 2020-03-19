e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ‘Mirror Gold’ colour variant launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ‘Mirror Gold’ colour variant launched in India

Samsung has launched a new colour variant of its new foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip in India.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:22 IST
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now Available in Mirror Gold Colour in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now Available in Mirror Gold Colour in India(Samsung )
         

Samsung on Thursday announced the availability of ‘Mirror Gold’ colour variant of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in India. The smartphone is already available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently available in India for Rs 109,999. The foldable phone is available with a bunch of offers such as up to Rs 7,700 off on exchange. HDFC Bank PayZapp Card and HSBC Cashback card users get 10% and 5% instant discounts respectively. Samsung is also bundling accidental damage cover which includes one-time screen protection, four-month YouTube premium subscription, and a 24x7 dedicated call center support with the new foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specifications, features

Unlike Galaxy Fold that opened like a book, Galaxy Z Flip comes with a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr’s vertical flip-fold-unfold design. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone features a 1.1-inch AMOLED cover display.

Samsung Galazy Z Flip features two cameras including 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The phone runs on an octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Galaxy Z Flip is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

