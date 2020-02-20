Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India announced, pre-booking starts tomorrow

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:40 IST

Samsung has just announced the pre-booking details for the much awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India. Available in three colours – the Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold, you can pre-book Samsung’s latest foldable for Rs 1,099,999 from February 21 – that is tomorrow.

You can pre-book the smartphone online at Samsung’s e-shop and also at select retail stores starting tomorrow. And deliveries for the pre-booked devices will start on February 26. All buyers booking on the Samsung e-shop will be offered premium “white glove delivery” (in select 10 cities across the country).

If you are interested in booking the Galaxy Z Flip, here’s all you need to know about the device:

The Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable smartphone from Samsung and follows the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year. The Z Flip comes with an Infinity Flex Display featuring Samsung’s foldable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and a hideaway hinge that the company claims is the smallest they have made so far.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, reveals durability test

When unfolded, the Z Flip features a 6.7-inch screen with a punch-hole camera. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

Folded, the Z Flip fits on your palm and also comes with a tiny second screen (1.1”) on the back top cover that you can use for notifications and also click selfies. You can also check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display.

When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles letting you go hands-free for selfies and vlogging. With the Flex Mode, the Galaxy Z Flip can be placed in free-standing state and the display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control them from the bottom half. Galaxy Z Flip also allows you to seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Windows that allow you to access two separate apps on the top and bottom halves of the screen.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s ‘foldable’ glass explained: Where is the glass and where is the plastic?

There are two cameras on the rear – a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP camera for selfies.

The Z Flip comes with the Snapdragon 855+ under the hood and in only one variant - 8GB/256GB. It has a 3,300mAH battery with 15W fast charge support.

For security, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a side fingerprint scanner and face recognition technology.

In-Box Offers Galaxy Z Flip comes with an accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection for the inner screen and protection for the external screen at a discounted fee at the time of repair. There is also a four-month free YouTube premium Subscription and upto a 12-month interest free EMI.