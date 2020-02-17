Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, reveals durability test

tech

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip foldable display smartphone last week all eyes were on its clamshell design and its display, which is made of the Ultra Thin Glass or UTG. Up until now, foldable display smartphones, including the Galaxy Fold, featured plastic displays which in turn made these smartphones more prone to scratches and other damages. The Galaxy Z Flip with its UTG screen was supposed to change that.

But now it seems that things didn’t turn out exactly how they should have been. According to Jack Nelson, who runs a YouTube channel called JerryRigEverything, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s screen isn’t as durable as the company claims it to be.

In his video, Nelson puts the Galaxy Z Flip through a series of tests to determine how tough or how durable the phone is. Interestingly, the display starts getting damaged after the second test onwards. You can easily make out bumps in the display in the video. And by the end of Nelson’s tests, parts of the screen come out merely by scratching it using a fingernail.

Now, Samsung has responded to the latest controversy by saying that the display should be “handled with care”. “Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to deliver a sleek, premium look and offer an immersive viewing experience. Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to that, the company is planning to announce a new program as a part of which customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will get a one-time screen replacement option for $119 (Rs 8,500 approximately). Additionally, they will also get a specialized screen protector for free.

“As part of Premier Service, we will offer a one-time free application of a screen protector for the Z Flip at select UBIF [U Break I Fix], Samsung branded locations or by sending it to Samsung Premier Service via mail,” Samsung told The Verge.