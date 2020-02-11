Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition leaked in new ad

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:50 IST

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is only a few hours away but leaks won’t stop pouring in. We got a good glimpse of Samsung’s second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip through its Oscars ad. A new ad for the Galaxy Z Flip now shows the foldable phone’s Thom Browne edition.

This ad for the Galaxy Z Flip is 2 minutes and 19 seconds long but you can skip to 1:30 to see the phone and then to 2:18 for the entire collection. This special edition Galaxy Z Flip features Thom Browne branding all over the device. There’s also a silver border inside the Galaxy Z Flip as opposed to the black one advertised yesterday. The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition also comes with a custom-made case.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. ( Mix with remix/YouTube )

The entire Thom Browne collection also shows other devices with the same branding. There’s what is expected to be the Galaxy Buds+ and possibly the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Thom Browne editions. Other than the exclusive branding, the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition is also expected to carry a higher price tag than the regular version. Samsung is rumoured to price the Galaxy Z Flip at around $1,500.

Detailing the phone’s design, the Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell foldable design with dual rear cameras and a single front camera. The volume buttons and the power key are on the right side. It has a USB Type-C port at the bottom but no headphone jack. The Galaxy Z Flip also features a small front display for notifications and to answer/rejects calls as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip along with the Galaxy S20 series is expected to launch later tonight at Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event.