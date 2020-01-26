e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be followed by Galaxy Fold 2, rumoured to launch in Q2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be followed by Galaxy Fold 2, rumoured to launch in Q2

Samsung will reportedly introduce another foldable phone later this year with much better specs than the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip. Here’s what we know so far.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Another foldable phone from Samsung coming later this year
Another foldable phone from Samsung coming later this year(Samsung )
         

Apart from Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is rumoured to unveil its next generation foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco next month. Based on the leaks so far, Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t really appear to be the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Fold but more of an affordable alternative. New reports suggest the company has plans for another foldable phone which will be launched in the second of quarter of the year.

XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach claims Samsung’s Galaxy Fold successor, conveniently dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, 108-megapixel camera, and an 8-inch display. The foldable phone could also come with ultra thin glass and support for S Pen stylus.

It is worth noting that Snapdragon 865 processor is Qualcomm’s top-end processor and is set to power a range of flagship phones of 2020. Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 855+ chip, Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship chip. The camera configuration rumoured on Galaxy Z Flip includes dual 12-megapixel sensors (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) instead of the 108-megapixel camera expected on Galaxy S20. If the latest report is to be believed, Galaxy Fold 2 could be the first non-Note series from Samsung to support a stylus.  

Galaxy Z Flip will mark Samsung’s big shift in the design language for its foldable phones. While the original Galaxy Fold unfolded or folded like a book, Galaxy Z Flip will embrace Motorola Razr-like clamshell design.

Other rumoured features of Galaxy Z Flip include “Ultra Thin Glass” and a Dynamic AMOLED display, 10-megapixel selfie camera, 256GB built-in storage, Android 10-based OneUI 2.0, and 15W charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be more affordable at $860 and $1,295. The price of the original Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980 in the US.

tags
top news
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: India bat first, both sides unchanged
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: India bat first, both sides unchanged
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
Bengal deploys medics at Indo-Nepal border crossings to check coronavirus
Bengal deploys medics at Indo-Nepal border crossings to check coronavirus
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Jeff Bezos’ leaked personal chat may have come from his girlfriend: Report
Jeff Bezos’ leaked personal chat may have come from his girlfriend: Report
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech