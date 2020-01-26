Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be followed by Galaxy Fold 2, rumoured to launch in Q2

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:11 IST

Apart from Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is rumoured to unveil its next generation foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco next month. Based on the leaks so far, Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t really appear to be the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Fold but more of an affordable alternative. New reports suggest the company has plans for another foldable phone which will be launched in the second of quarter of the year.

XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach claims Samsung’s Galaxy Fold successor, conveniently dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, 108-megapixel camera, and an 8-inch display. The foldable phone could also come with ultra thin glass and support for S Pen stylus.

It is worth noting that Snapdragon 865 processor is Qualcomm’s top-end processor and is set to power a range of flagship phones of 2020. Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 855+ chip, Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship chip. The camera configuration rumoured on Galaxy Z Flip includes dual 12-megapixel sensors (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) instead of the 108-megapixel camera expected on Galaxy S20. If the latest report is to be believed, Galaxy Fold 2 could be the first non-Note series from Samsung to support a stylus.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year.



If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

Galaxy Z Flip will mark Samsung’s big shift in the design language for its foldable phones. While the original Galaxy Fold unfolded or folded like a book, Galaxy Z Flip will embrace Motorola Razr-like clamshell design.

Other rumoured features of Galaxy Z Flip include “Ultra Thin Glass” and a Dynamic AMOLED display, 10-megapixel selfie camera, 256GB built-in storage, Android 10-based OneUI 2.0, and 15W charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be more affordable at $860 and $1,295. The price of the original Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980 in the US.