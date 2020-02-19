Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to launch in India by month end: Ready to shell out a lakh?

tech

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:17 IST

You are probably still quite interested in the Galaxy Z Flip, if not excited (any longer given the screen rumours). The newest foldable smartphone from Samsung is expected to come to India soon.

According to our sources, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be up for sale by the end of the month. As for the price, sources tell us that it should cost Rs 99,999.

Just to remind you, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip along with its S20 series earlier this month. The Galaxy Z Flip, with folding glass, starts as a large square when closed and expands to look like most smartphones.

The handset has a ‘Flex mode’ that splits the display automatically into two 4-inch screens so it becomes easier to watch movies, images and hear music.

In the specifications department you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Infinity Flex) display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There’s also a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display as well with 300x112 pixels resolution and 303ppi pixel density.

There’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, you get a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Powering the foldable phone is a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare.

Prices in the US market started at $1,380. We are still waiting for an exact confirmation as far as the price is concerned.

