Samsung Health Monitor app can measure blood pressure soon, Galaxy Watch Active2 to get it first

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:14 IST

Right at the time when healthcare is more important than anything else, Samsung has announced that its blood pressure monitoring app has been approved by the South Korean regulators. The app is called Samsung Health Monitor and it will be reaching Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch in the third quarter this year, which means during July-September time period. It will probably reach other smartwatches over time as well.

“Samsung Electronics announced today that the Samsung Health Monitor app has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), making it a government-cleared, over-the-counter and cuffless blood pressure monitoring application,” said Samsung.

Also read: Samsung planning to launch 600MP camera sensors that work better than human eyes

Galaxy Watch Active2 users can tap to “Measure” the blood pressure anytime, anywhere once the wearable device has been calibrated with a traditional cuff. The Active2 will then measure the blood pressure through pulse wave analysis which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The software will then analyse the calibration value and the blood pressure change to give the result.

It is worth adding that this announcement by Samsung will definitely result in better market capture. A recent report by IDC ranked Samsung as third in the wearable market after Apple and Xiaomi during the Q4 2019 period. The South Korean tech giant is also thinking of replacing S-Voice with Bixby assistant in Gear S3 and Gear Sport smartwatches. This will definitely mean new features for the wearable devices such as ability of answering to questions, manage schedule, set reminders, alarms and more using voice commands. It is not for sure when exactly Samsung will roll out the software update for these two smartwatches.