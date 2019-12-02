e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Samsung hits record $10 billion revenue milestone in India

Samsung India posted a 20 per cent jump in revenue in FY19, doubling its growth rate of 10 per cent achieved during FY18

tech Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Samsung India’s smartphone division contributed a major chunk to the overall revenues
Samsung India’s smartphone division contributed a major chunk to the overall revenues(REUTERS)
         

Samsung India has become the first smartphone and consumer electronics company to achieve $10 billion in revenues in the country, according to the latest regulatory filings made to Registrar of Companies (RoC). The milestone comes at a time when Samsung is heading into its 25th year of operations in India.

The South Korean technology giant, also the world’s biggest maker of smartphones, reported a revenue of Rs 73,086 crore in 2018-19 on the back of solid performance across its smartphones and consumer durable divisions, according to RoC data.

Samsung India posted a 20 per cent jump in revenue in FY19, doubling its growth rate of 10 per cent achieved during FY18. According to RoC filing, Samsung India’s revenue in FY18 stood at Rs 61,066 crore.

Samsung India’s smartphone division contributed a major chunk to the overall revenues, with mobile phone sales amounting to Rs 43,087 crore or nearly 60 per cent of overall revenue.

Samsung India’s TV as well as home appliances divisions also performed with double digit sales growth, according to RoC documents.

Samsung entered the Indian market in 1995 and currently operates the world’s biggest mobile manufacturing unit at its Noida facility. It has another factory in Tamil Nadu.

The South Korean giant has five R&D and one design centres in the country. Samsung is also one of the biggest employers in the country with over 70,000 employees.

tags
top news
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
‘Response within 7 seconds’: Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
‘Response within 7 seconds’: Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
0 runs, 6 wickets: Nepal bowler rewrites history books with deadly spell
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech