Samsung India offers e-voucher worth Rs 4,000 on pre-booking S20 smartphones

tech

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:14 IST

Samsung India on Tuesday announced a new scheme for customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones. Under the new scheme, Samsung is offering limited period e-voucher worth Rs 4,000. The scheme is available for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones.

Galaxy S20 pre-booked customers who buy and activate their phones between May 4, 2020 and May 20, 2020, will be eligible for the e-voucher. Users can use these vouchers to purchase other Galaxy devices on the company’s official website.

The last date to redeem these vouchers is June 15, 2020.

ALSO READ: Lockdown 3.0: You can buy smartphones, laptops but here’s the fine print

Samsung is running a host of offers on its flagship phones. For instance, customers who pre-book S20 can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 as part of the upgrade offer. With HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

Samsung is also bundling Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 (original price Rs 11,990) on pre-booking Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. Galaxy S20 pre-booked customers can buy the truly wireless headphones at a discounted price of Rs 2,999.

Another bundled big offer is Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 for just Rs 1,999. This offer is available until June 15, 2020.

Samsung has also partnered with Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to offer double data benefits to S20 users. Google is also bundling four months of subscriptions of YouTube Premium to S20 customers.