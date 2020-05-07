e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera

Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera

The company is reportedly planning to drop the laser autofocus to opt for Optical Image Stabilisation or OIS.

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 12:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to get a 150-megapixel primary camera.
It has barely been three months since Samsung launched its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones that reports about its next generation Galaxy S21 series have already started storming the Internet. In the past couple of weeks, reports have detailed what we can expect to see in the phone’s selfie camera. Now, a new report talks about the phone’s rear camera setup.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Samsung is planning major upgrades to the rear camera setup of its next generation Galaxy S21 smartphone that could fix some of the issues faced by the Galaxy S20 Ultra users. The company is reportedly planning to drop the laser autofocus to opt for Optical Image Stabilisation or OIS.

The report says that Samsung is testing two models at present. While one has OIS for the main, telephoto and selfie cameras, the other has OIS for main, telephotos and wide-angle cameras. The phone is expected to get a 150-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel macro sensor.

Coming to the front camera, reports in the past have hinted that the company is planning to introduce an in-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S21. Reports also suggest that the company is testing two configurations for the Galaxy S21 front camera. While one is a 48-megapixel sensor, the other is a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS.

All said and done, it’s too pre-emptive to say anything about the Galaxy S21 right now. We will have to wait for more reports to say if such a feature could indeed be available in the company’s next generation flagship smartphone.

